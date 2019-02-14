SOCIETY

New Jersey couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was a life transforming Valentine's Day for Alicia and Jim Brown of Franklinville, New Jersey.

The couple always knew they were having three girls, but didn't expect them to arrive so soon.

Their triplets arrived one minute apart beginning at 3:33 a.m. Thursday morning.

At 29 weeks and 4 days, the trio, two of them identical twins, is currently growing stronger in Virtua Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"They're doing really good," said proud the parents.

This is the Browns' first Valentine's Day as parents.

Alicia gifting her husband three small bundles of love.

Jim realizing he's outmanned this holiday.

"Valentine's day is now much more expensive," said Jim. "I have to buy stuff my wife and now also three birthdays."

The girls were due to arrive in April, but their parents expected they would come around a holiday.

"We have a running joke," said Jim. "Thanksgiving Day is when they had their twin to twin transfusion issue, Christmas we went into CHOP for the procedure. New Year's Eve we spent 14 days here, kind of leading into the next holiday."

He said they coined them the 'holiday babies' because every time a holiday was coming up they did something.

So it seems the holiday dedicated to love was only fitting for them to arrive.

The babies are expected to remain in the NICU until around April.

