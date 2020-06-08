New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marches in George Floyd protest

Today, in Hillside, we marched for justice.



For George Floyd and for the many before him – who lost their lives for being Black.



We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JGe00Xa1qS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 7, 2020

HILLSIDE, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy participated in a protest in honor of George Floyd on Sunday.He tweeted images from a March For Justice in Hillside, New Jersey on Sunday.The governor said he marched for George Floyd and for the many before him who lost their lives for being black.Along with the photos, he said, "We march because we will not accept systemic racism and bias as just a part of our national condition. Black Lives Matter."