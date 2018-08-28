SOCIETY

NJ Governor Murphy rejects 5-cent fee on plastic bags

NJ Governor Murphy rejects 5-cent fee on plastic bags. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 28, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Governor Phil Murphy is sending a bill that slaps a five-cent fee on plastic bags, back to state lawmakers.

Lawmakers approved the charge per bag at grocery stores, restaurants and big-box retailers.

Murphy vetoed the bill Monday, saying it places the fee on only certain retailers, and does not go far enough to address environmental concerns that he feels the bags cause.

The Democrat is upset that too many bags turn up on beaches and in sewers.

Most of the money collected, if the bill is approved, would go to environmental programs.

