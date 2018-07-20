SOCIETY

N.J. governor signs ban on smoking at public beaches, parks

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor to sign ban on smoking at public beaches, parks. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey's governor signed a bill banning most smoking at public beaches and parks.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure in Long Branch Friday morning that was passed by the state Legislature last month.


Like previous versions of the bill that have failed, the bill doesn't specify who would be responsible for enforcing it: lifeguards, police or someone else.

The bill allows for designated smoking areas of 15 percent of a beach. Smokers also would be allowed to light up in parking lots.

Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newsjersey shorebeachessmokingban
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in Texas
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Iowa woman ticketed for veterans tribute
More Society
Top Stories
17 dead after Missouri duck boat capsizes
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Worker dies after Army depot explosion in Pennsylvania
Elderly woman a victim of home invasion, attempted sex assault
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
Pennsylvania demands $10K from abuse accusers
N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water
Show More
Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit, says they had a 'bargain'
AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Strawberry Mansion fire sends woman, firefighter to hospital
Homicide investigation underway in Pitman
Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem
More News