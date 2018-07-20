New Jersey's governor signed a bill banning most smoking at public beaches and parks.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure in Long Branch Friday morning that was passed by the state Legislature last month.Like previous versions of the bill that have failed, the bill doesn't specify who would be responsible for enforcing it: lifeguards, police or someone else.The bill allows for designated smoking areas of 15 percent of a beach. Smokers also would be allowed to light up in parking lots.Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.------