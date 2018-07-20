SOCIETY

N.J. governor to sign ban on smoking at public beaches, parks

Governor to sign ban on smoking at public beaches, parks. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey's governor plans to sign a bill banning most smoking at public beaches and parks.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will be in Long Branch Friday morning to sign a measure that was passed by the state Legislature last month.

Like previous versions of the bill that have failed, the bill doesn't specify who would be responsible for enforcing it: lifeguards, police or someone else.

The bill allows for designated smoking areas of 15 percent of a beach. Smokers also would be allowed to light up in parking lots.

Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

