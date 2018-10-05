The website Zippia determined their list based upon data from the U.S. Census' American Community Survey for 2012-2016.
The site says New Jersey topped the list for many reasons including residents working long hours and having long commutes.
"If you've ever wondered why it is known as the Garden State, perhaps beautiful gardens, fresh food, and diners are part of Jersey's stress management program," Zippia says.
The site ranked each state in six individual criteria:
The ranks were then averaged into one "stressed out score."
Georgia, Florida, California, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi made up the rest of the Top 10.
