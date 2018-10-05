SOCIETY

New Jersey is most stressed out state, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a new report, New Jersey is considered the most stressed out state.

According to a new report, New Jersey is considered the most stressed out state.

The website Zippia determined their list based upon data from the U.S. Census' American Community Survey for 2012-2016.

The site says New Jersey topped the list for many reasons including residents working long hours and having long commutes.

"If you've ever wondered why it is known as the Garden State, perhaps beautiful gardens, fresh food, and diners are part of Jersey's stress management program," Zippia says.

The site ranked each state in six individual criteria:

  • Long commute times

  • Unemployment

  • Hours worked

  • Population density

  • Home price to income ratio

  • Percent uninsured population


    • The ranks were then averaged into one "stressed out score."

    Georgia, Florida, California, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Mississippi made up the rest of the Top 10.
    ------
    Send a News Tip to Action News
    Learn More About 6abc Apps
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    societynew jersey newsstudyresearchstress
    (Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    SOCIETY
    Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
    Daycare may help children become more social and well-behaved, study says
    Swedish girl pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake
    The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
    More Society
    Top Stories
    Ardmore model allegedly murdered during fight over cocaine
    Men now face federal charges in shooting of boy, 6
    Chicago police officer convicted in Laquan McDonald shooting
    Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
    Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
    Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by officer
    Philadelphia sees uptick in rate of teen violence
    Montgomery County man arrested for child pornography
    Show More
    Student charged with threat against Bucks Co. Community College
    Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
    Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
    Ricky Gervais talks about his fight with Gritty
    The Glow Jack O'Lantern Experience illuminates Fairmount Park
    More News