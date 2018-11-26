N.J. lawmakers unveil legislation legalizing marijuana

New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled their latest proposal to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and over.A joint Democrat-led Assembly and Senate committee is expected to discuss the package of measures Monday.One bill provides for legalizing an ounce of marijuana for adults 21 and older, setting up a five-person cannabis commission and taxing the substance at 12 percent.That rate includes the 6.625 percent sales tax. The draft also permits local governments to apply up to a 2 percent tax on cannabis.An earlier measure called for gradually increasing tax rates, which lawmakers did away with in the latest proposal.The legislation calls for expediting expungements for people with marijuana-related criminal backgrounds.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supports legalization.------