Bridgeton, New Jersey Police Officer Dies After Jumping in River to Save Woman

A Bridgeton, New Jersey police officer has died following an on-duty life-saving incident this weekend.

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey are mourning the death of Officer Sean Peek, a 15-year police veteran who died after an on duty attempted water rescue Sunday."He set the tone for a lot us, especially people coming up in this field, this duty for public service," said Wallace Maines, a friend of 49 year old Peek, who also worked with him as a medic.Police say early Sunday morning, Officer Peek responded to Bridegton Fire Department's training facility, where a woman hit an ambulance, shattered windows, and tried to break into a trailer.A warrant says 29 year old Sarah Davis caused up to $1,000 in damage before she either jumped or fell into the river next to the building.Police say Officer Peek jumped in to save her, but had trouble getting to shore with all of his equipment."To law enforcement there really is no difference you raised your right hand and took an oath to protect people's lives and that's what he was doing and in doing so he made the ultimate sacrifice," said Col Pat Callahan of NJ State Police.Both Davis and Officer Peek were treated at a hospital. Davis was charged for burglary and other crimes and Officer Peek went home. Later that morning, police say he was found unresponsive. His cause of death is pending an autopsy.Chief Michael Gaimari said in a statement in part "Sean was a fine officer and a friend to all and always acted in an exemplary fashion when representing the department and the City of Bridgeton."His friends say they hope his legacy of service lives on."There are good guys out there and there are people who put their life on the line everyday an that not a person who goes to that job at any point thinks they're not going to come home, but essentially, you're at that risk of a lot of the time," said Maines.Officer Peek also has a wife and an 8 year old daughter. His loved ones say he would do anything for anyone, no questions asked.