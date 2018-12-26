BUENA, N.J. (WPVI) --An emergency meeting was held in New Jersey after a high school referee ordered a wrestler to cut his locks or forfeit the match.
The regional board of education in Buena held the meeting Wednesday night to discuss what it's calling 'personnel matters'.
Attorney for 16 y/o wrestler Andrew Johnson - Dominic A. Speziali - says family is defending coach & trainer questioning why administrators at the match did not get involved. The Johnson family wants to "resolve the matter" & to "return to normalcy" & are waiting for invex
The state attorney general's office is also looking into the incident.
New Jersey's athletic association said that the referee involved won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Andrew Johnson, a wrestler for Buena Regional High School who is black, had a cover over his hair during a match.
But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.
The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
The school superintendent said in a letter to the community that they support and stand by all student athletes.
Officials say the same referee was reprimanded two years ago for reportedly using a racial slur.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
