Society

NJ senator receiving criticism for calling out bad tipper on Twitter

A North Jersey lawmaker is getting both criticism and praise for calling a stranger a jerk on Twitter.

He did that after discovering that the stranger tipped one of his favorite waitresses just 74 cents.

But it wasn't just the name-calling that had some on the side of the skimpy tipper.

Senator Declan O'Scanlon actually published a photo of the $119 bill with the man's full name, signature, and last four digits of his debit card.

In the republican politician's tweet, he called diner Anthony Dierolf a jerk with misplaced obnoxiousness and said Ashley is a great waitress and a wonderful human being.

Though most applauded the lawmaker for standing up for Ashley, others questioned whether it was appropriate or even legal for an elected official to expose someone.

But both O'Scanlon and the customer, Dierolf, are standing by their behavior.

O'Scanlon says the information he posted is something left on countless restaurant tables and even shared a receipt of his own.

As for Dierolf, he told a New Jersey newspaper he gave Ashley a terrible tip because the service was terrible and slow.

He's now considering taking legal action against O'Scanlon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytippingbig talkerspoliticstwitter
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies allegations
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Missing kayaker found dead in New Jersey
Police have located Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Gloucester Twp.
Show More
Thousands wowed at 17th Atlantic City Airshow
Move-in day for students at Temple University
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
Boeing hiring because of grounded 737 aircraft
More TOP STORIES News