NJ State Troopers revive woman on Turnpike

NJ troopers revive woman on Turnpike. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

The quick actions of three New Jersey State Troopers helped save a woman's life.

A 56-year-old woman had stopped breathing after a medical episode caused her to drive off the turnpike in Secaucus.

Dash cam video from the May 21 incident shows Troopers John Walsh, Kevin Scherba and Michael Stansfield carrying the woman from her car and performing CPR.

It took several minutes, but they revived her.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was evaluated and released.

