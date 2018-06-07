NJ trooper pulls over retired officer who delivered him

A New Jersey state trooper is referring to a traffic stop as a divine intervention after he pulled over a man for a minor traffic violation.Trooper Michael Patterson explains that when he asked Matthew Bailly for his license and registration during that traffic stop in Kingwood Township, Hunterdon County, Bailly also handed him his retired Piscataway police department ID.It turned out that Trooper Patterson is also from Piscataway, and they got to talking.Patterson is from Poe Place, for Bailly, that name rang a bell."And his face lit up, why did I remember that street name? And then he said I had to deliver a baby when I was young on the job on that street in Piscataway. He goes as far as describing the house that I grew up in and then he said the baby's name was Michael, so I extended my hand and said - sir - my name is Michael Patterson, thanks for helping to deliver me," he said.Their mouths drop and they instantly bonded.Their history begins on October 5, 1991, when Michael's mom couldn't get to the hospital in time.They got their families together, a story that starts at Michael's birth and is born again with this chance reunion.Michael says he's very familiar with the story because his mother tells it to him every single year, it's a tradition.If you're wondering whether he ended up giving Bailly a ticket for that minor traffic violation.The answer is negative. He let him off the hook this time.------