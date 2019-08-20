No more water in plastic bottles at San Francisco's airport

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WPVI) -- Starting Tuesday, travelers can no longer buy water in plastic bottles at San Francisco's airport.Airport vendors will now sell water in aluminum, glass or compostable containers.The ban on plastic bottles does not apply to any flavored drinks or soda.Also, there are now more than a hundred water hydration stations throughout the airport that you can use to fill any container.The airport is hoping to achieve zero-waste by 2021.