Society

No more water in plastic bottles at San Francisco's airport

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WPVI) -- Starting Tuesday, travelers can no longer buy water in plastic bottles at San Francisco's airport.

Airport vendors will now sell water in aluminum, glass or compostable containers.

The ban on plastic bottles does not apply to any flavored drinks or soda.

Also, there are now more than a hundred water hydration stations throughout the airport that you can use to fill any container.

The airport is hoping to achieve zero-waste by 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairport newsplastic bottlesplastic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Senior citizens receive free fans in the midst of heatwave
Man, 23, shot dead in North Philadelphia
Show More
Hearing set in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Fire at Bucks County apartment complex
Eagles hold joint practice with Ravens
Passenger falls out of N.J. Transit train after wrong door opens
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
More TOP STORIES News