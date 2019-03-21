lottery

No winner for Wednesday's Powerball; jackpot rolls to $625 million

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S.

If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

But still check your tickets from last night's drawing, you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

They were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
