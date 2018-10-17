LOTTERY

No winners in the $667 million Mega Millions jackpot; Friday's jackpot now $868 million

Lottery fever grows with large Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 16, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa --
No tickets matched the grand prize in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing worth $667 Million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and MegaBall 09

Because there were no winners, the prize has jumped to $868 Million for Friday's drawing.

The cash option for that prize is $494 Million.

The California lottery tweeted that one ticket in the Golden State matched 5 of 6 numbers in San Francisco.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot are a dismal one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The prize for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $345 Million, with an estimated cash value of $199 Million.

