No winners in the $667 million Mega Millions jackpot; Friday's jackpot now $868 million

No tickets matched the grand prize in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing worth $667 Million.Tuesday's winning numbers were: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and MegaBall 09Because there were no winners, the prize has jumped to $868 Million for Friday's drawing.The cash option for that prize is $494 Million.The California lottery tweeted that one ticket in the Golden State matched 5 of 6 numbers in San Francisco.The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.The odds of winning the jackpot are a dismal one in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The prize for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $345 Million, with an estimated cash value of $199 Million.