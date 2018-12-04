HOLIDAY

NORAD, Google launch Santa tracker sites in preparation for Christmas Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world this Christmas.

Two sites have announced their plans to track the big guy in the red suit come Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.

Though the Santa Tracker is not yet live, Santa's Village has games, videos and music for kids and kids at heart who want to get in the Christmas spirit.

RELATED: 25 ways to get in the Christmas spirit

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmassanta clausholiday
Related
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
HOLIDAY
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
More holiday
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
President George H.W. Bush returns to capital to lie in state
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead at home in Whitemarsh Township, homicide unit investigating
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
VIDEO: Trooper struck after pushing man away from spinning car
Sarah Bloomquist reports from Washington, D.C.
Show More
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
6 fries at a time for proper portion, professor says
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
More News