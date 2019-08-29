A scammer in North Carolina picked the wrong woman to mess with.
The phone scammer pretending to be a cop, tried to scare a police captain into giving up her personal information.
Captain Ann Stephens recorded herself taking the call in which she's accused of drug trafficking and money laundering more than $10 million.
The caller, who identified himself as "Officer John Black," informs her that she will be arrested in 45 minutes.
Stephens, obviously amused, puts the caller through the ringer.
She eventually gets a hold of a supervisor and caught the scammer in a lie about the number of her bogus warrants.
Captain Stephens shared the video on the department's Facebook page to warn people to never give out personal information.
North Carolina police captain talks to scam caller in viral Facebook video
