Society

North Carolina police captain talks to scam caller in viral Facebook video

A scammer in North Carolina picked the wrong woman to mess with.

The phone scammer pretending to be a cop, tried to scare a police captain into giving up her personal information.

Captain Ann Stephens recorded herself taking the call in which she's accused of drug trafficking and money laundering more than $10 million.

The caller, who identified himself as "Officer John Black," informs her that she will be arrested in 45 minutes.

Stephens, obviously amused, puts the caller through the ringer.

She eventually gets a hold of a supervisor and caught the scammer in a lie about the number of her bogus warrants.

Captain Stephens shared the video on the department's Facebook page to warn people to never give out personal information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyscampolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police searching for missing teen
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
5 in custody after shots fired at police
More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Show More
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters making pit stops in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS
AccuWeather: Labor Day winning weather weekend
More TOP STORIES News