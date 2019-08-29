North Carolina police captain talks to scam caller in viral Facebook video

A scammer in North Carolina picked the wrong woman to mess with.The phone scammer pretending to be a cop, tried to scare a police captain into giving up her personal information.Captain Ann Stephens recorded herself taking the call in which she's accused of drug trafficking and money laundering more than $10 million.The caller, who identified himself as "Officer John Black," informs her that she will be arrested in 45 minutes.Stephens, obviously amused, puts the caller through the ringer.She eventually gets a hold of a supervisor and caught the scammer in a lie about the number of her bogus warrants.Captain Stephens shared the video on the department's Facebook page to warn people to never give out personal information.