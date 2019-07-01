North Carolina police urge kindness over viral mugshot

Police in North Carolina want people to know that even criminals deserve kindness.When the Robeson County Sheriff's Office posted a mugshot of a Florida man they arrested on drug trafficking charges, they couldn't believe how cruel the comments were.People on social media mocked Orlando Lopez's looks, and the fact this his head is misshapen.The sheriff has come back to social media with this message: "Even though this individual has been charged for committing a crime, he is still someone's child/family member. It is obvious that he has suffered some type of injury. Please refrain from making jokes/negative comments. Have a blessed day."That post has generated a lot of praise, and urged others to practice kindness.