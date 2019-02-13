SOCIETY

Nurse technician sings 'Amazing Grace' for her patient

A nurse technician sang a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace" for her patient, and video of the moment has gone viral.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WPVI) --
It happened Saturday night as Patsy Tate was receiving care at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tate's granddaughter, Olivia Kilburn, explains that her grandfather heard the nurse technician humming, and said, "I bet you know 'Amazing Grace!'"

Kilburn recorded the moment as the nurse tech, Mikea Braden, began singing.

That video was later posted to Facebook, with Kilburn saying her grandmother was "blessed with the best nurse tech."

Kilburn says her grandmother is now out of the hospital.

