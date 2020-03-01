Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan, by the end of March. Then they will rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of those payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who stole ambulance, led Philly police on chase: "I want my wife"
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in KOP
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperatures Rebound Sunday
Pa. trooper shot while conducting traffic stop, 20-year-old arrested
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
More TOP STORIES News