Police officers cheer 9-year-old cancer survivor as she returns to school

ABILENE, Texas -- The first day of kindergarten is arguably the most memorable arrival at school. But for a nine year old girl in Texas, returning to school midway through the 3rd grade is even more special.Ciara Husing walked down the hallway collecting flowers and cheers from police officers there to greet her.But why did Ciara get this welcome?Well, she's now cancer free after beating one of the rarest forms of the disease.Synovial sarcoma is an aggressive soft tissue cancer that only one to three people per million will develop.After undergoing surgery and treatments, Ciara is ready to get back to friends and learning at school.