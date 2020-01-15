Society

Officers honored for their heroic actions during Jersey City shootout

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jersey City honored three police officers for their heroic actions during the shooting that took the life of one of their own.

Officers Raymond Sanchez, Mariela Fernandez and Kendric Jackson were promoted to detectives at the ceremony.

They were the first officers on the scene when the gunman stormed into a kosher supermarket and opened fire.

Sanchez and Fernandez were both shot.

Officials say the officers played a key role in keeping this tragedy from being bigger than it was.
