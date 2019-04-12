Society

Officers in southern California using real-time drone video to reduce crime

Officers typically use drones after a crime has happened, but one department in southern California is changing that.

Real-time video from those drones are now protecting citizens and officers before first responders arrive.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the first-ever authorization for police to fly a drone beyond the line of sight.

Now, the Chula Vista Police Department has a 40-mile radius to fly, with a zooming function of two miles.

Authorities say street crime has dramatically dropped since they started using this method last October.
