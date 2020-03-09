Society

Officials in Montgomery County raising awareness about the 2020 Census

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's only one way to ensure our community gets treated properly, and that is to answer the census.

Officials in Montgomery County are working to raise awareness about the importance of the 2020 Census.

Monday, the "MontCo Complete Counts" committee met in Lansdale to give an update on outreach efforts.

The group is divided into several sub-committees focused on connecting with different groups within the community.

The group is also hosting a Census Fair on March 25th to provide more information about the Census.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylansdale boroughmontgomery countycensus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of coronavirus cases grows in Pa. suburbs and NJ
Full list of school closures amid COVID-19 outbreak
7 COVID-19 cases in Montco; state total at 10
Coronavirus in NJ: Gov. declares state of emergency
CHOP doctor tests presumptive positive for coronavirus
Stock market takes major hit amid coronavirus and crude oil price war
Local businesses taking precautions amid coronavirus worries
Show More
Police announce arrest in shooting of 4 year old
Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
3 coronavirus cases under investigation in Delaware
New York EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus
Princeton U. restricts gatherings, offers remote classes
More TOP STORIES News