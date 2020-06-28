Philadelphia officials seeking input over future of controversial Christopher Columbus statue

The statue at Marconi Plaza has caused growing tension over recent weeks.
Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone. Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.
On Wednesday, city officials said they will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve removal of the statue from Marconi Plaza.
The city will allow for public input through written submissions, due by Tuesday, July 21.
Officials say the public will also have the opportunity to testify at the Art Commission meeting.