Ohio judge dishes out unusual punishment

Ohio judge dishes out unusual punishment. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

A suburban Cleveland judge has handed down an unusual punishment.

Nineteen-year-old Cody Scott is going to get an arm workout after he mowed the letters of an offensive phrase onto the field of Fairport Harding High School back in June.

At his sentencing Tuesday, Judge Michael Cicconetti gave him a choice -- spend time in jail, or mow the entire field again, but this time with a motorless push mower.

Scott agreed to mow the field with the push mower, which will happen today.

Judge Cicconetti also placed Scott on six months of probation and ordered him to get his GED.

This particular judge is known for his out of the box punishments, that he hopes have an impact.

