A retired teacher from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania recently learned he'd be receiving a life-saving gift and he got the news in a very unusual way.George Labecki turned to Facebook when his kidneys started shutting down in April.Lindsay Arnold Wenrich, who used to attend the high school where George taught, came across the post.George is a huge Penn State fan - so to deliver the good news, Lindsay dressed up as the Nittany Lion.And making the surprise even more incredible - Lindsay is actually an Ohio State fan!Surgery for the pair is scheduled for October 26.------