Ohio toddler found riding bike in street alone after escaping daycare

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPVI) -- Police in Ohio found a toddler, alone, in the street in 35-degree weather.Bodycam video shows the two-year-old boy riding a toy bike in socks.The child escaped a daycare in Sandusky.Officers went door-to-door before finding the home daycare.Six other children were sleeping on the first floor.The daycare owner was charged with endangering children, a misdemeanor.She is pleading not guilty.