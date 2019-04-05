'Once In a Hundred Years: The Life and Legacy of Marian Anderson' to air Sunday

In just a few days, it will be the 80th anniversary of one of the most significant concerts in American history.On Easter Sunday in 1939, Philadelphia native Marian Anderson performed from the Lincoln Memorial in front of a crowd of 75,000 people.Millions more were listening on the radio.The concert took place at the memorial after she had been barred from other venues in the nation's capital because she was black.Anderson and her brilliant voice had nearly been silenced many times because of the color of her skin.To mark the anniversary of the event, 6abc is pleased to present a documentary on Anderson's life.We invite you to enjoy "Once In A Hundred Years, The Life and Legacy of Marian Anderson" Sunday at 2 p.m. on 6abc.