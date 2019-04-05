Society

'Once In a Hundred Years: The Life and Legacy of Marian Anderson' to air Sunday

In just a few days, it will be the 80th anniversary of one of the most significant concerts in American history.

On Easter Sunday in 1939, Philadelphia native Marian Anderson performed from the Lincoln Memorial in front of a crowd of 75,000 people.

Millions more were listening on the radio.

The concert took place at the memorial after she had been barred from other venues in the nation's capital because she was black.

Anderson and her brilliant voice had nearly been silenced many times because of the color of her skin.

To mark the anniversary of the event, 6abc is pleased to present a documentary on Anderson's life.

We invite you to enjoy "Once In A Hundred Years, The Life and Legacy of Marian Anderson" Sunday at 2 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News