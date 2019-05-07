Society

Operation Dreamlift heads to Disney for the day

Operation Dreamlift heads to Disney for a day: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 5 a.m., May 7, 2019

MERCER CO., N.J. (WPVI) -- The Sunshine Foundation's 98th Dreamlift launches Tuesday from Mercer County Airport.

The wish-granting organization is flying 100 children down to Walt Disney World for the day.

The children have chronic special needs, serious illnesses or have been abused.

While they await take-off, the children interact with Disney and Star Wars characters and chat with NJ State Troopers. The Troopers will then help the children onto the plane.
The children and their chaperones will fly to Orlando on a chartered jet.

Once they land, Disney buses will take them to the Magic Kingdom.

After a day packed with fun, they fly home later Tuesday night.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
societycharityspecial needs childrennew jersey newsdisney world
