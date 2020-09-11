'Roar to the Shore' organizer fears event could be permanently canceled due to Pagans

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After more than two decades, the "Roar to the Shore" is canceled. Not because of the pandemic but rather the outlaw biker gang, the Pagans.
Organizers of event say the city denied permits for this year's event after the Pagans motorcycle gang held its national convention during the event last year.
"They did a walking parade down Atlantic Avenue as a group. There was a large contingent of outlaw bikers crying out Pagan nation and that was too much for the business community to grasp," said Roland Roy, an organizer for "Roar to the Shore."
Chadd Lackey, the executive director of the NJ State Commission of Investigations, released a report this month detailing a string of violent incidents allegedly connected to the Pagans in recent years. The report includes the beating of a bar owner and landlord in South Jersey.
Lackey says the increasing violence is getting more brazen.
"That's just raw violence and that just utter complete and utter disdain for law and order is what's troubling," Lackey says.
The event may be canceled but authorities say the Pagans are still coming this weekend. The Shamrock Bar is expected to host the outlaw gang.
Action News spoke to a few members who arrived but they declined to comment on camera.
Roy believes their continued presence means the permanent end to the "Roar to the Shore."
"I think it's pretty much then end of the road. The city pretty much seems fixated on that. However, I would hope cool heads would prevail," he said.
The Commission of Investigations is recommending the NJ Attorney General's Office create a task force to monitor and investigate the Pagan's Motorcycle Club to help small communities affected by them.
