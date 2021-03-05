our america

Our America: Women Forward

"Our America: Women Forward" is a five-part, multi-platform docu-series culminating into a one-hour documentary that celebrates women and follows their historical journey of challenges and barriers faced to breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings to build a better country, world, and future for the next generation.

The special shines a light on how women have always been at the forefront or the undercurrent of pioneering change in America. "Women Forward" will introduce society to women in their communities who exemplify the strength and ingenuity to inspire change and nurture the next generation while elevating women across socioeconomic, generational, and cultural spaces.


"Our America: Women Forward" illustrates these women's journeys as symbolic superheroines that represent the "game changer," "innovator," "trailblazer," "transcender," "power player," and the "everyday hero," each name holding a special meaning.

The docu-series will air as a five-part special each day, March 8-13, across all eight owned stations within the newscasts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and streamed on all OTV's 32 connected TV apps, beginning March 2021. The docu-series culminates to an hour-long special that airs the weekend of March 13, 2021.
