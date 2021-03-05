Outrage over vaccine shortage continues in Philadelphia suburbs: 'We want answers'

Local leaders were set to have a virtual meeting w/ @PAHealthDept on today on the vaccine shortage in Philly’s suburbs, but that meeting was rescheduled last minute. The dept says it’s still “analyzing the data necessary to provide a full picture of vaccine flow.” @6abc @RepZabel https://t.co/BZycE1rJdo pic.twitter.com/iIt4SaCQHY — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 5, 2021

#NEW images tonight of the shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Philadelphia. @UPS workers loaded up trucks to deliver them out to healthcare systems across the city. @6abc pic.twitter.com/0483l8DJIv — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 5, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia begins vaccinating thousands of people a day, the surrounding counties are awaiting an explanation from the state on why they aren't receiving more doses."I had a transplant, a lung transplant, and I have not been able to get the vaccine," said Mildred Gerhart.Because of her age and pre-existing health condition, Gerhart Gerhart is in group 1a, but her doctor is not able to administer the vaccine."She can't give it to me because I'm not in Philadelphia," she said. "I go to Penn. I'm not a resident of Philadelphia, which makes me very discouraged," said Gerhart.She lives in Hatfield, Montgomery County, one of four Philadelphia collar counties local officials say has a shortage of vaccines.State and county lawmakers were set to have a virtual meeting with the Pennsylvania Health Department on that very issue Thursday, but it was rescheduled at the last minute."The Department of Health is very much interested in providing full transparency on the doses of vaccine getting to residents in the counties surrounding Philadelphia. In order to do that we are thoroughly analyzing the myriad of data necessary to provide a full picture of the vaccine flow. We will be meeting with local leaders in the next few days to share that information," the health department said in a statement.Local representatives are demanding action."We want answers and we want action. We want the data that shows the shortage, and we don't just want to fix it going forward. We want to go back and have the missing doses come into Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties," said State Representative Mike Zabel.