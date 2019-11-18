Over 100 people attend funeral for Air Force veteran who had no living family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 100 people attended the funeral of an Air Force veteran they had never met on Monday.U.S. Air Force veteran Margaret McCann was 87-years-old when she died last week.Mark McCafferty, of McCafferty funeral homes, put out a call on Facebook explaining that the veteran had outlived any known loved ones, and he did not want her to be buried alone.Strangers from all around Philadelphia did not disappoint.They showed up for a touching tribute at Saint Timothy's Church in Mayfair."I think Margaret is smiling. I think Margaret is looking down from heaven and she's very happy," said Cara Kirwin of Mayfair.Among the attendees was acting police commissioner, Christine Coulter."We just thought that somebody should be here to pay our respects and let her life of service not be forgotten," Coulter said.McCann was also a trailblazer, having served in the Korean War during a time when few women did.