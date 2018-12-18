The notice came by mail Tuesday, officially naming Brent Edwards, or Rudy as his family calls him, a Carnegie Hero for acts of extraordinary heroism."I didn't know what it was at first, and then I started reading it and then I got excited," he said. "Like wow, I'm really getting recognized as a hero."In May of last year, the 17 year old rescued his toddler nephew from the family's burning Overbrook home and nearly died himself."When I did my headcount he wasn't out there," said mom Rachel Noel. "Rudy just jumped up, ran in, came out, threw him to me and passed out."Rudy collapsed from smoke inhalation. Paramedics revived him and then both he and his nephew were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where they both fully recovered."And when I got this I was like 'oh wow!' he's really being recognized for doing something that he would have done for anyone," said Noel.The Carnegie Hero Award spotlights people across the country for risking their lives for others in life-threatening situations.Rudy is one of 18 recipients and one of two teens to receive the honor this year.In fact, it was an anonymous Action News viewer who nominated him and tells us they were "so touched by Rudy's selflessness that they wanted others to know his story."Recognition that has left the quiet teen full of emotions."I feel excitement, then I feel shy at some point," said Rudy. "It's just mixed emotions."Rudy will officially receive his medal in 2019.------