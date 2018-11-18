Oxford Dictionaries reveals 2018 Word of the Year

Oxford Dictionaries has chosen its annual "Word of the Year" and it's not very uplifting."Toxic" was revealed the winner on the British Publisher's Twitter page.Strictly defined as "poisonous," Oxford Dictionaries says that its research shows that "this year more than ever, people have been using 'toxic' to describe a vast array of things, situations, concerns, and events.""Toxic" was used in publications ranging in topics from President Trump to Tide Pods.------