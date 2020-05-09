Pennsylvania allows for some dental procedures, but not routine cleanings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some elective dental procedures can resume statewide, the Pennsylvania health secretary announced Friday, though cleanings and other routine dental care are still off-limits.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine revised their business closure orders to lift the prohibition on "non-urgent and non-emergent" dental procedures.
Dentists and staff must have personal protective equipment and use infection control practices that adhere to federal guidance, Levine said. And all patients must be screened for symptoms of the virus before arriving.
"This isn't a return to routine dentistry," Levine said.
Officials said all patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained while in the practice.
Patients should wash or sanitize their hands frequently and wear a mask when not undergoing treatment. Tele-dentistry should continue when possible as patients may be able to be treated virtually with antibiotics and pain medication.
"We want to make sure that dental practices are operating in a way that protects everyone working in the dental office, patients, and community," Levine said. "If a practice does not have the proper personal protective equipment to perform procedures, then they simply cannot operate. However, we also realize that we do not want to create additional public health needs after the pandemic related to dental issues. By taking appropriate precautions, dentists across Pennsylvania can provide necessary public health treatments in a safe and effective way."
