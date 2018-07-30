SOCIETY

Pa. dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad works extra hours to help daughter buy dress for dance

PITTSBURGH --
A hard-working Pennsylvania father is going viral after a heartwarming video shows him surprising his daughter with her dream gift.

Ricky Smith of Pittsburgh works three jobs to support his family.

His 14-year-old daughter Nevaeha needed a dress for her eighth grade dance. She found one, but it was nearly $200.

Smith worked extra hours to buy his daughter's dream dress, but he didn't tell her what he did right away.

"I was working at McDonald's that day and put the dress in the back and she came, and I brought it out and told her that her grandmother bought it for her," Smith explained.
Nevaeha said she assumed it would be what she called an "old lady dress" because she was under the impression it came from her grandmother.

It turns out the dress was the exact one that she wanted.

Nevaeha broke down in tears, saying she was thankful for her dad's gesture.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilysurprisedancepa. newsPennsylvania
SOCIETY
Homeless man's job search gets attention from Google, Netflix
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Japanese company recruiting armpit models
Debate about music while on hold with CVS goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Hundreds of teens fight, damage property near Temple U.
1 killed in South Philadelphia crash, Columbus Blvd reopens
3D downloadable guns blocked in Pennsylvania
Search for missing Lindenwold man with Alzheimer's
Community may hold clue to find missing Iowa student, father says
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
Dispatch call details moments before deadly shooting near Dorney Park
'Philly Special' gender reveal video goes viral
Show More
Remains of N.J. Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
5 rescued from Lehigh River
Old ballplayer tweets highlight team fears of social media
50 years of Big Mac: McDonald's MacCoin free burger deal
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Not Too Humid Today
More News