Reading mayor offers solution to violence in 'Heaven' Facebook post

The Mayor of Reading is weighing in on violence in the city of Reading, saying part of the solution to making the city safer is to turn to faith.

A big conversation is playing out on social media about recent violence in the city of Reading, Berks County.

The Mayor of Reading is weighing in, saying part of the solution to making the city safer is to turn to faith.

Shootings and stabbings have increased in Reading this year according to the district attorney. Police have also investigated at least 16 murders.

Wally Scott, the mayor of Reading, posted on Facebook about the violence last week, writing:

"Two questions often asked to the people's Mayor are: People often ask me, How do you stop all the killings in Reading? I tell them you could have 1,000 policemen. If someone wants to kill someone they're going to kill them. The next question that people ask me is how do we make the world a better place and stop all the killings? I immediately say, 'We have to pray and ask God to make the world part of heaven because no one dies in Heaven.'"



There's been a lot of reaction to the post. Some agree, while others disagreeing with the mayor.

One person wrote: "We need to pray diligently and that God does hear and answer prayer."

While another wrote: "Throwing up your hands and leaving it to God are not actionable solutions."

Mayor Scott followed up with another post, standing firm on his beliefs, saying people are working hard to remove God and it's time to accept God.

The mayor's posts have nearly 200 shares.

