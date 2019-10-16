Watch paddleboarding witches celebrate October full moon

FLORIDA KEYS, Florida (WPVI) -- A coven of witches, along with some warlocks, celebrated the October full moon by paddling off Marathon in the Florida Keys on Sunday, October 13.Around two dozen people dressed in festive attire set off from Crane Point Museum and Nature Center, making a stop at Banana Bay Resort & Marina, before ending at the Middle Keys' iconic Faro Blanco Resort lighthouse.The witches' paddle was the brainchild of Karen Thurman, a longtime Florida Keys resident, who proposed the idea to friends on Facebook.