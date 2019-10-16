Society

Watch paddleboarding witches celebrate October full moon

FLORIDA KEYS, Florida (WPVI) -- A coven of witches, along with some warlocks, celebrated the October full moon by paddling off Marathon in the Florida Keys on Sunday, October 13.

Around two dozen people dressed in festive attire set off from Crane Point Museum and Nature Center, making a stop at Banana Bay Resort & Marina, before ending at the Middle Keys' iconic Faro Blanco Resort lighthouse.


The witches' paddle was the brainchild of Karen Thurman, a longtime Florida Keys resident, who proposed the idea to friends on Facebook.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridahalloween
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Colwyn police search for missing 9-year-old boy
Mother charged with murders of husband, 2 children in Tacony
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire
Show More
Cody, Brandi Rhodes bring AEW to Philadelphia
Philadelphia police officer charged with stalking, harassment
'Wheel of Fortune' player describes 'loveless marriage' in intro
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
More TOP STORIES News