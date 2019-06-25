Paralyzed teen defies odds, doctors by walking at graduation to standing ovation

Less than two years after an accident left him paralyzed, Ryan Estrada ditched his wheelchair and walked across the stage at his graduation.
The inspiring moment was captured during Godwin High School's graduation ceremony on June 11 and shared on Facebook by the Henrico County Public Schools via Storyful.
Estrada suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury after a car accident in 2017. He lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a bicyclist. Doctors told him he would "probably never walk again," according to WTVR
But Estrada defied the odds, using a walker to cross the stage amid a chorus of cheers and an extended standing ovation.
"It's so awesome. It was a wonderful evening for sure. I'm very proud of Ryan," said Estrada's mother, Caroline.
