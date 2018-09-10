SOCIETY

Parents, students come together to form anti-hazing coalition

Parents, students come together to form anti-hazing coalition. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

A group of parents who lost their children to college hazing are forming a partnership with national fraternities and sororities to form an anti-hazing coalition.

Their goal is to reach out to state and federal lawmakers in an effort to pass legislation that will increase criminal penalties for the practice.

The family of Timothy Piazza, the Penn State pledge who died following a night of heavy drinking will also be involved.

They hope to engage in education and awareness sessions with both parents and students.

