Society

Parents want teacher fired for nudging napping preschooler with her foot

New Orleans (WPVI) -- Parents are calling for a New Orleans teacher to be fired after she was caught on camera nudging a napping preschooler with her foot.

A fellow educator, Dominique Birotte recorded the scene hoping officials would do something about it.

She says she released the clip when they didn't, leading a small protest outside Crocker College Prep.

The school viewed the incident differently saying Birotte only posted the video because she was let go.

They say that they don't condone the teacher's actions and they have talked to her.

Officials say the parent of the child seen in the video had a chance to watch it.

As of Jan. 9, the teacher still had her job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschoolsteacher
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after serious crash involving school bus in Delaware
Police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Milestone Baby: First in area born by uterine transplant from deceased donor
Video shows suspect wanted for killing man near SUV
Embiid out indefinitely after suffering torn ligament in hand
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
Show More
White sentenced to 2 years probation in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Giant's $114M Pa. expansion: Philly fulfillment center, new stores
Eagles fire OC Mike Groh, WR coach Carson Walch
Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash
Pa. State Police need help after skull found in mining pit
More TOP STORIES News