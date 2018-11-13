Though struggling to find an on-street spot in Philadelphia is not unusual, some residents in Fishtown are complaining about parking restrictions in their already tight neighborhood.Recently posted no parking signs that are aimed at residents have many homeowners in the area crying foul. The signs have been placed because the city has seized at least 16 spots for police officials only."There's a lot of people moving in and parking spaces are at a minimum, but now the police are taking half of my street," said Mark Mustaro. "They have half of Montgomery Avenue, they have Girard Avenue... I just feel that's an awful lot of parking spaces."Officers who work out of the 26th District around the corner on the 600 block of East Girard Avenue have seen their ranks increased here and the spots are for them to park their personal vehicles when they report for their shifts.This move has longtime residents, who already deal with limited spaces in the evening, feeling even more squeezed.Nancy Stroud now takes Uber to work, fearing she won't be able to park close to her house at night when she comes home."It's hard to find parking anytime in the evenings. I come home from work very, very late and I drive around in circles," said Stroud.Police say they have handled this the best way possible but apparently the decision will stand.The department issued a statement Tuesday: "As staffing levels in the 26th have increased, so has a need for additional officer parking. It's important to note that no signs have been posted in residential areas (in front of people's homes and businesses)."------