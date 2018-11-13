SOCIETY

Parking spots designated for police causing uproar in Fishtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Fishtown residents upset over police-only parking spots: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 4 p.m., November 13, 2018.

By
FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
Though struggling to find an on-street spot in Philadelphia is not unusual, some residents in Fishtown are complaining about parking restrictions in their already tight neighborhood.

Recently posted no parking signs that are aimed at residents have many homeowners in the area crying foul. The signs have been placed because the city has seized at least 16 spots for police officials only.

"There's a lot of people moving in and parking spaces are at a minimum, but now the police are taking half of my street," said Mark Mustaro. "They have half of Montgomery Avenue, they have Girard Avenue... I just feel that's an awful lot of parking spaces."

Officers who work out of the 26th District around the corner on the 600 block of East Girard Avenue have seen their ranks increased here and the spots are for them to park their personal vehicles when they report for their shifts.

This move has longtime residents, who already deal with limited spaces in the evening, feeling even more squeezed.

Nancy Stroud now takes Uber to work, fearing she won't be able to park close to her house at night when she comes home.

"It's hard to find parking anytime in the evenings. I come home from work very, very late and I drive around in circles," said Stroud.

Police say they have handled this the best way possible but apparently the decision will stand.

The department issued a statement Tuesday: "As staffing levels in the 26th have increased, so has a need for additional officer parking. It's important to note that no signs have been posted in residential areas (in front of people's homes and businesses)."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
UPS driver snaps picture of boy playing in leaves in road
Texas woman blows up wedding dress after divorce
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
Active military serves meals to homeless veterans in Philly
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park
FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation
21 hurt after car crashes into NJ Social Security office
Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County
Show More
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to help with animal rescues from wildfires
Kindergartners' greeting routine will warm your heart
FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes
76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly
More News