Society

Party on the Parkway goes on despite heat, some showers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dark clouds and bursts of rain did not keep people away from Wawa Welcome America's Party on the Parkway.

Hours before the concert with headliners Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor, devoted fans picked their spots, arriving early and prepared like Linda Merritt of North Philadelphia.

"We packed things we like to eat: seafood, fruit, lots of water. An umbrella because we know it's going to rain," Merritt said.

The heat and humidity made for a challenging day to navigate the historical sights of our nation's birthplace, but people persevered.

Food trucks, selfie booths and musical acts entertained guests while misting stations kept them cool.

Isiah Henry of Croydon put today's heat in perspective, saying, "It's pretty humid and warm today. But after dealing with the winter, the warm weather is nice. So, we can get used to this again."

The main concert begins at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia news4th of july
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies of man and woman pulled from Delaware River
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Tonight, More Storms Friday and Saturday
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Descendants of the Declaration!
Family fun at the Jersey shore for the 4th
Walking through history at Valley Forge National Park
Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade adds 'Quiet Zone'
Show More
Friends and families gather for Fourth of July in Fairmount Park
Fourth of July celebrations along Independence Hall
1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in SC on July 4
14-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Atco, New Jersey crash
6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News