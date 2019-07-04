Party on the Parkway goes on despite heat, some showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dark clouds and bursts of rain did not keep people away from Wawa Welcome America's Party on the Parkway.Hours before the concert with headliners Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor, devoted fans picked their spots, arriving early and prepared like Linda Merritt of North Philadelphia."We packed things we like to eat: seafood, fruit, lots of water. An umbrella because we know it's going to rain," Merritt said.The heat and humidity made for a challenging day to navigate the historical sights of our nation's birthplace, but people persevered.Food trucks, selfie booths and musical acts entertained guests while misting stations kept them cool.Isiah Henry of Croydon put today's heat in perspective, saying, "It's pretty humid and warm today. But after dealing with the winter, the warm weather is nice. So, we can get used to this again."The main concert begins at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:30.