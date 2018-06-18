U.S. & WORLD

Passerby takes action after child passes out in car

Strangers comes to aid of mother on highway. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

A complete stranger saved a toddler's life after he just happened to pass by a mother and her child on a busy highway.

Earlier this month, Vanessa Navarette's 1-year-old son Justin passed out in the car.

She slammed the brakes and started panicking.

Jon Province was heading to a carpet cleaning job and spotted her.

Vanessa handed Jon the baby and said he wasn't breathing. Jon immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived.

"We finally hear this big loud cry coming from inside the ambulance. After I heard that, I had chills and just pure relief," Jon said.

Afterwards, Jon went to work, but couldn't stop thinking about Justin. He stopped by the hospital later that day and brought the toddler some toys.

Vanessa says Jon is her son's guardian angel.

