Peaceful New Jersey demonstrators continue to protest police brutality

Demonstrators marched peacefully and staged a protest in front of the Ocean City Police Department on June 2, 2020.

The protests and marches in New Jersey on Tuesday were largely peaceful as people continued to protest police brutality more than a week after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Families and children attended a march through Moorestown Tuesday afternoon, and said it was an emotional experience."It was just seeing all these people rally together for one cause. It just really made me feel like people do know what we're going through, are learning, are trying to learn," said 11-year-old Alana Lee of Lawnside."For me, it just felt really good to be a part of this. Just standing up for the black people," said Caleb Williams, 11, of Marlton."Throughout history, it's always been the young people that have used their voices to stand up, and as a teacher, that's what we've always told them to do," said Caleb's mother, Spring Williams, who is a teacher in the Moorestown School District."It's ok to say I'm not racist, but are you anti-racist? That's the key," said Ashanti Holdbrook of Moorestown, who came to the protest with her daughter.While the rally was loud, participants also observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, in memory of George Floyd.In Toms River, community leaders and law enforcement knelt with protesters, after a march through town, chanting, 'I can't breathe,' one of the last phrases George Floyd uttered before he died in police custody.At the shore, some Somers Point businesses were boarded up, anticipating damage from the planned protest. But from Chopper 6, the scene appeared to be peaceful as demonstrators marched across the bridge, into Ocean City."The event today was peaceful, and the crowds have dispersed. It was an example of how different people can come together to send an important message. I could not be prouder of how our community and the police handled themselves, and I was glad to see Sgt. Tyrone Rolls and Lt. Pat Randles join the proceedings to offer their perspectives," said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian.In Cherry Hill, the protests spilled onto Routes 38 and 70 near the Cherry Hill, blocking traffic for a time in the late afternoon.In Trenton, Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the efforts of state officials to restore trust in law enforcement."They have traveled across our state, building partnerships with faith and community leaders, residents and stakeholders so that our transformations to policing and police culture are achieved through collaboration," said Murphy.The state attorney general also announced new measures meant to strengthen the relationship between police and their communities, including, expanding the use of crisis intervention teams and evaluating and updating New Jersey's use of force policy by the end of the year.