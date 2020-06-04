protest

Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montgomery County commissioner

By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A peaceful protest was held in Montgomery County on Wednesday as calls grow for the resignation of Commissioner Joseph Gale.

Demonstrators walked through Montgomery County's streets, holding up signs and chanting, "I can't breathe," rallying in the name of George Floyd, the African American man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis pinned him down by the neck, killing him.

There was a heavy police presence walking with the protestors, and police were also stationed at the Norristown Courthouse.

Many demonstrators held up signs that read, 'Black Lives Matter.'

A recent press statement put out by minority Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale, titled, "Riots and Looting in Philadelphia," mentioned Black Lives Matter.

"The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups, like Black Lives Matter. The organization in particular screams racism, not to expose bigotry and injustice but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities," read part of the statement.



"I stand by my statement," said Gale.

Gale said Wednesday's protest was done right because it was peacefully.

"I want what's best for our community, I don't want to see people hurt no matter what their race," said Gale.

Demonstrators said they intended the march to be peaceful.

"We are out here together, with nothing but love," said Moyo Wills, from Norristown, adding, "we don't fight with hate, we're out here peaceful, together in unity."

There's now a Change.org petition calling for Gale to resign.

"With our Montgomery County commissioner's recent statement, we are here basically to press pressure on him to change his mind," said Jordyn Skidvs, from King of Prussia.

"We must have law and order, and today was an example of that," said Gale.

Gale said he has no plans to resign.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyblack lives matterprotestsocietygeorge floydpoliticscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
NYC memorial for George Floyd set for Thursday in Brooklyn
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
Obama responds to civil unrest following George Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 3 dead in Montco, including one at country club
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
1 arrested following second night of ATM explosions
AccuWeather: Unsettled weather pattern continues
Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philly: Police
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Show More
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
City removes Frank Rizzo statue
2 storms packed powerful punch in Chester Co.
Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, NJ
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News