Pennsylvania State Police search for missing 85-year-old woman

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for 85-year-old Mary Klopp.Klopp was last seen in the area of Lebanon VA hospital, Lebanon County around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 15.Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused.Klopp is described as a white female, 5'4" and 150 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.She may be operating a 2004 light blue Subaru Forester, bearing PA registration PS07965. The vehicle also has a Penn State plate on the front, as well as a veteran sticker and a Penn State sticker on the back window.Anyone with information on Klopp is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911, or the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-2194.------