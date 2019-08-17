Society

Nearly half of Americans say they've worn same pair of underwear for 2 or more days

Yikes! A recent study shows 45 percent of Americans admitted to wearing the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.

Forty-five percent admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days, while 13 percent claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more.

If you're wondering who are the repeat offenders? Tommy John's study shows men are 2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for a week or more.

The study also shows 46 percent of Americans have owned the same underwear for a year or longer, and 38 percent claimed they have no idea how long they've had their underwear.

Talk about a dirty little secret!

RELATED: 40 percent of young adults don't wear deodorant, study finds

EMBED More News Videos

A new poll finds nearly 40 percent of young adults between 18 and 24 have not used deodorant within the past month.

