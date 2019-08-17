Nearly half of Americans say they've worn same pair of underwear for 2 or more days

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.
Forty-five percent admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days, while 13 percent claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more.
If you're wondering who are the repeat offenders? Tommy John's study shows men are 2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for a week or more.
The study also shows 46 percent of Americans have owned the same underwear for a year or longer, and 38 percent claimed they have no idea how long they've had their underwear.
Talk about a dirty little secret!
